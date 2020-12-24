How to deal with a COVID-19 loss during the holidays

Bettina Gonzales lost her father to COVID-19 and felt no reason to celebrate this holiday season— this grief has become common throughout the pandemic, but there are ways to heal.

Dr. Farah Sultan, a medical doctor for Vitalogy Wellness Center said those who are going through this grief need to not overdo things this holiday season.

"You don't have to buy every gift, put up every decoration," Sultan said.

She also suggests activities like meditation, expressing gratitude, getting out into nature, giving household members hugs and allowing yourself to lean on other people.

Gonzales faced her grief head on - by starting a Facebook group called, "Remembering Me," in which people can connect with others who are grieving.

