WATCH LIVE: Pharr holds State of the City Address

Courtesy photo

The city of Pharr will hold its 2026 State of the City Address.

The address is set for Thursday, Jan. 15.

According to a news release, Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez will share a comprehensive update on the city’s progress, priorities, and vision for the future.

“During the address, Mayor Hernandez will highlight key accomplishments from the past year, recognize partnerships that continue to move Pharr forward, and outline strategic initiatives focused on economic growth, infrastructure, quality of life, and opportunity for Pharr families and businesses,” the news release stated.

The 2026 State of the City Address will air on Somos El Valle Channel 5 .2 from 11:30 a.m. through 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article and the KRGV Facebook page.