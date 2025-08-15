HSI agents conducting narcotics investigation near Alton
Homeland Security Investigations conducted a narcotics investigation Wednesday near Alton, a spokesperson confirmed.
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol agents were spotted executing a warrant near Alton.
Channel 5 News cameras were rolling at the scene Wednesday evening on Inspiration Road near the Mile 4 Line.
Channel 5 News reached out to DPS, and a spokesperson said agents were “serving a warrant on an ongoing case.”
A spokesperson for HSI said the department led the enforcement action "into a narcotics investigation," and that they are working with other law enforcement agencies.
Details of the case were not provided.
Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.
