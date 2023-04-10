Huggins Shows Strength in Fight With Cancer

EDINBURG – Quynne Huggins always dreamed of playing Division 1 basketball.

Those dreams were put on hold while she battled cancer.

“Two summers ago I was dealing with a lot of symptoms of hyperthyroidism,” said Huggins. “It turned out to be a really early stage of thyroid cancer. I had a choice whether I would get radioactive iodine therapy or to do the surgery.”

Quynne had to deal with hormone pills, radiation, and even a medical quarantine, but it didn’t stop her from pursuing bigger aspirations.

“I do want to be WAC MVP,” said Huggins. “I do want to be the leader scorer, rebounder, and I definitely do want to step it up.”

Huggins didn’t just motivate herself, but her teammates and coaches.

“She is a great teammate,” said Idil Turk. “She’s always going to be there if you need help.”

“Anytime you have to go through the battles that she had to go through, all the chemo and stuff, just shows what great courage she has,” said head coach Lane Lord.