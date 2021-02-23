x

Hundreds of Pounds of Marijuana Being Smuggled in Water Tank Seized

2 years 9 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, April 26 2018 Apr 26, 2018 April 26, 2018 3:38 PM April 26, 2018 in News

DONNA – Authorities foiled Wednesday an unusual drug smuggling attempt in Donna.

A water tank was seized along with more than 800 pounds of marijuana.

Border Patrol agents say the person driving the truck bailed and fled across the border. 

