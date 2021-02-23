Hundreds of Pounds of Marijuana Being Smuggled in Water Tank Seized
DONNA – Authorities foiled Wednesday an unusual drug smuggling attempt in Donna.
A water tank was seized along with more than 800 pounds of marijuana.
Border Patrol agents say the person driving the truck bailed and fled across the border.
