I-2 reopens in Donna after crash prompts shutdown for several hours

DONNA – A crash along I-2 in Donna involving a tractor trailer caused frustration for Rio Grande Valley drivers Monday. The scene has since been cleared.

A portion of I-2 was shut down for several hours after a tractor trailer flipped over the median barrier of the expressway in the area between Tower and Val Verde roads. The cause of the accident is unknown.

Traffic was backed up for miles along both west and eastbound lanes of the expressway. Drivers were diverted off into the frontage roads, causing traffic to build up in city streets as commuters found alternate routes to their destination.

The Texas Department of Transportation says all lanes of the expressway have reopened. CHANNEL 5 NEWS is told the driver of the 18-wheeler was not seriously injured.