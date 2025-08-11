‘I want to put San Isidro on the map:’ San Isidro ISD superintendent discusses new school year

San Isidro ISD's newest superintendent said she’s found a lot of positivity in the rural school district. She’s bringing her years of experience working at a bigger school district to the community in San Isidro, which has a total population of 152 students.

“We're a small school with a really big attitude, with a really big heart,” San Isidro ISD Superintendent Elsa Morris said.

Morris has been leading the district for about half a year. She previously spent three decades working in education in Rio Grande City. Morris said that experience helped shape her for the role she's in today.

While the workload might be heavy at times. Morris says it's all worth it.

“I think the biggest difference between a large district and a small district and being here in San Isidro is the culture — the school culture the community, the pride that the community has,” Morris said.

Morris said the district’s goal is to increase enrollment and get the kids ready for any opportunity that comes their way.

“Our goal is just to bring the world to the students, and provide opportunities that perhaps don't always come knocking at their door," Morris said.

UTRGV and STC have partnered with the district to provide dual enrollment classes. Students who are enrolled at STC will be able to graduate with an associate's degree. The district also wants to get students ready for the workforce, or the military, if they choose that route.

“I want to put San Isidro on the map," Morris said. “I want people to come and look at the wonderful things that are coming out of this school district. We might be small, we might be tiny, but I think we have a lot to offer."

Watch the video above for the full story.