ICE arrests 14 undocumented migrants at Brownsville worksite
United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Rio Grande Valley has arrested 14 undocumented migrants at a worksite in Brownsville, according to Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio.
HSI said in a post on X that the arrests were made during a "targeted worksite enforcement op" on July 23. All arrested individuals are pending removal.
