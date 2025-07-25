x

ICE arrests 14 undocumented migrants at Brownsville worksite

ICE arrests 14 undocumented migrants at Brownsville worksite
2 hours 6 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, July 25 2025 Jul 25, 2025 July 25, 2025 11:59 AM July 25, 2025 in News - Local

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Rio Grande Valley has arrested 14 undocumented migrants at a worksite in Brownsville, according to Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio.

HSI said in a post on X that the arrests were made during a "targeted worksite enforcement op" on July 23. All arrested individuals are pending removal.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days