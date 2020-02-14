ICE arrests Mexican citizen with felony conviction for robbery

Hector Adrian Manriquez-Casares, 39, of Edinburg, in a jail booking photo from July 2017. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

EDINBURG — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a Mexican citizen with a felony conviction for robbery on Monday.

The Enforcement and Removal Operations division of ICE arrested Hector Adrian Manriquez-Casares, 39, of Edinburg, a Mexican citizen who wasn't legally present in the United States.

"Casares has multiple convictions for robbery, evading arrest, illegal entry, illegal re-entry and violating his probation between 2001 and 2017," ICE spokeswoman Nina Pruneda said in a statement. "He was issued an expedited removal order in September 2004, when he falsely claimed to be a U.S citizen. ICE has removed him three additional times - September 2011, August 2014 and February 2019. He is currently in ICE custody."

Pruneda said ICE arrested Casares on the west side of Edinburg.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4, however, said in a statement that ICE arrested Casares at the Precinct 4 Recovery Center, where rural Hidalgo County residents dump trash.

"Precinct 4 did not have any prior knowledge of the activity," according to a statement released by Precinct 4. "It is our understanding there was one individual apprehended and ICE agents left the property at the conclusion of the activity."

ICE disputed Precinct 4’s characterization of where the arrest occurred.

ICE focuses on people with felony convictions, gang members, and people who illegally re-entered the United States after being deported.

Casares pleaded guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony, in 2001, according to Hidalgo County court records. A judge placed him on community supervision for 10 years.

Casares, though, failed to comply with conditions set by the court, according to a motion filed by the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office. He didn't report to a "supervision officer" from September 2001 to August 2009, failed to pay restitution and didn't perform 240 hours of community service.

In June 2010, then-state District Judge Rudy Delgado sentenced Casares to two years in state prison.

In November 2012, though, Casares returned to the Hidalgo County jail.

At 4:33 a.m. on Nov. 11, the Elsa Police Department received a call about a red car linked to a burglary. The passengers "were possibly armed with a gun," according to Elsa Municipal Court records.

When a police officer stopped the car, a passenger ran away. The driver identified the passenger as Casares.

Officers arrested Casares the next day.

"Mr. Casares stated he got scared and nervous due to me being and (sic) illegal and decided to run northbound into a brush area disregarding the police officers verbal commands," according to Elsa Police Department records.

Casares pleaded guilty to evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor. A judge sentenced him to 16 days in jail.

The federal government deported Casares in September 2011, August 2014 and February 2019.