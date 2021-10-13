ICE officer accused of sexually abusing a child turns himself in

Juan Lopez, Photo Credit Combes PD

A 48-year-old Combes man turned himself in to police Tuesday after an investigation revealed he had been sexually abusing a minor over the last four months, police said.

Juan Lopez faces a second-degree charge of sexual assault of a child. A news release from Combes Police Department identified him as an enforcement and removal officer for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The investigation started last week when police were notified by Valley Baptist Medical Center that a female juvenile had made an outcry of sexual abuse that had been occurring in the city of Combes.

Lopez did not make a statement or provide any information to investigators, the release stated. He remains jailed on a $75,000 bond.