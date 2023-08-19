ICYMI: Top 5 stories of the week

Here are the top five stories during the week of August 14-18.

5. Donna ISD: Weapon confiscated at Donna High School, student in custody

Donna police arrested a student accused of brining a gun onto campus. Donna ISD said the gun was found inside the student's vehicle.

4. Man injured in boating accident at South Padre Island expected to recover

A man was injured in a boating accident off South Padre Island. The passenger was thrown overboard after the captain made a sharp turn, the incident was ruled as accidental.

3. Sheriff's office: Man confesses to killing wife 'over jealousy problems'

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested Abel Nava they say confessed to murdering his wife over jealousy problems. Nava provided the confession, including how he killed his wife.

2. Mission police investigate four-vehicle crash caused by speeding driver

Police responded to a four-vehicle crash in Mission. The crash happened off Shary Road and Griffin Parkway and was caused by a speeding driver.

1. Sheriff’s office: Foul play suspected after female found ‘unresponsive’ near Brownsville

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office found Jocelyn Morales' body in the outskirts of Brownsville and suspected foul play. Deputies arrested her husband Abel Nava who confessed to her murder.