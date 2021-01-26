x

IDEA Donna Girls Basketball Ranked in Texas

DONNA - The IDEA Donna Girls Basketball program moved from TCSAAL to UIL this season.

The Lady Titans are ranked for the first time in school history.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the story.

