IDEA Donna Girls Basketball Ranked in Texas
DONNA - The IDEA Donna Girls Basketball program moved from TCSAAL to UIL this season.
The Lady Titans are ranked for the first time in school history.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the story.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County school superintendents explain vaccine process
-
Border Patrol agents find 60 undocumented immigrants at McAllen hotel
-
Texas Senate holds first redistricting hearing
-
Biden signs executive order to impact census count
-
Residents react to vaccine distribution at PSJA Memorial Early College High School