IDEA Elsa holds parade for state champion girls soccer team
IDEA Elsa held a parade on Wednesday evening to celebrate the program's girls soccer team.
The team took home the TCSAAL state championship back on April 12th with a 3-1 victory over Meridian, the first state title for any sport in school history.
"It makes me proud to be on this team that I thought would never play soccer with," IDEA Elsa senior goalkepper Emery Villalpando said. "These girls really inspired me to want to do better and continue practicing and not give up."
"I knew that we could've gone all the way especially with how my team is," IDEA Elsa senior centerback Josie Cruz said. "They're incredibly hard working, they are dependable and it's just an overwhelming feeling that it's indescribable."
