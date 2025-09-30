IDEA Riverview student arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb school and shoot classmates

A student at IDEA Riverview in Brownsville was arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb the school and shoot classmates, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Police said they were made aware of the threat on Monday, and were able to identify the student and placed them under arrest.

Brownsville police said they want to assure the community that every school related threat is taken seriously, even when intended as a "joke."

Police are urging parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of making any type of threat against students, staff or schools.