IDEA Robindale in Brownsville has first graduating senior class

One of the IDEA schools in the Rio Grande Valley is celebrating a big milestone this school year.

For the first time, IDEA Robindale in Brownsville will have a graduating senior class.

Thursday was the first day of school at IDEA Robindale and while you can feel the excitement in the air for students of all ages, this school year hits different for the school's first batch of students.

For the first time since opening back in 2019, IDEA Robindale now has a senior class getting ready to graduate and move on to higher education.

The school opened six years ago. Many of the seniors walking the halls started at IDEA Robindale back in middle school.

It's a big year ahead, from college applications to advanced placement exams.

Principal Jessica Hinojosa says it's a full-circle moment for her students, staff and families. The school is working to make this senior year extra special.

"It's very exciting to see our first graduating class, which a huge percentage of those kiddos started with us in 2019 and so, as an educator, it's really satisfying to see our kids being prepared for college," Hinojosa said. "They've worked so hard. They've been here for every ACT test, they've been here for every AP test, and this is the fruit of their labor."

To celebrate, the school will unveil a brand new senior wall. It will have pictures of the kids and university acceptance stickers, along with a marker engraved with every senior's name.

Students from 10th to 12th grade will still be a part of IDEA's College Away program and for the first time, seniors will experience traditions like prom and college signing day next spring.

"There has been a lot more students here at IDEA Robindale and I think that is the product of the promise that we have made to families of 'college for all.' IDEA Public Schools has sent students to college for 18 years, and we look forward to continuing that and supporting our families and our students," Hinojosa said.

It's all part of IDEA's college-ready mission, which includes AP courses, career pathways and opportunities like the Summer College Away program.

It gives high school juniors a chance to visit universities across the country.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary for IDEA Public Schools as a whole and across the Valley. Other campuses like IDEA Los Encinos are also celebrating their first senior class.

Hinojosa said she's also celebrating this milestone year as a mom. Her own son is graduating from a sister campus this spring.

