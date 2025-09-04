IDEA Robindale teacher shares love of science with 3D-printed T-rex skull

A teacher in Brownsville is sharing his love of science with his students.

At the start of the new school year, IDEA Robindale biology teacher Jacob Ahee debuted a 3D-printed replica of a T-rex skull to his students.

Ahee’s classroom is now where atoms and prehistoric dinosaurs come to life.

After becoming the AP biology teacher last year, Ahee purchased a 3D printer and started off with small projects.

But his students challenged him to build something even bigger.

“I printed a little T-rex skull and my students were like, 'make a life-sized one,' Ahee said. ‘[I said] 'there's no way,’ and then I was like, 'well, why not?'"

Ahee got to work in April with two 3D printers working 24/7 through July before the skull was completed.

“Every day [students] would actually see it — either a piece being printed in class, or I even live-streamed my 3D printer at home so they could actually see every day and I’d be like, 'here's our progress on our pieces.” Ahee said.

The final touches on the skull were put together just days before the first day of class.

It now sits proudly in Ahee’s classroom as a reminder that with hard work and patience, anything is possible.

“My goal was to show students that it's a big problem, and it's a big project, but if we take it step by step by step, we can get to our end goal,” Ahee said.

Ahee’s students are now using the same printer to bring subjects like biology and anatomy to life.

