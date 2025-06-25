x

Identifican a hombre arrestado en incidente de furia al volante en Rio Grande City

5 hours 10 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, June 25 2025 Jun 25, 2025 June 25, 2025 2:04 PM June 25, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Se ha identificado al hombre que fue arrestado en un incidente de furia al volante en Rio Grande City.

La policía dijo que Edgar Peña, de 31 años, conducía de manera imprudente mientras dos niños estaban dentro del vehículo y disparó un arma al aire cerca de 2nd Street el martes por la tarde.

La bala perdida impactó a una mujer en las piernas. Fue trasladada a un hospital local y se espera que se recupere.

Peña enfrenta cargos por dos cargos de poner en peligro a un menor y un cargo de agresión agravada con un arma mortal.

