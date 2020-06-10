IMAS in McAllen to reopen to the public starting Thursday

The International Museum of Art & Science in McAllen announced they will be reopening to the public on Thursday.

According to a news release sent by IMAS, the museum will be implementing several social distancing measures including a 25% limited capacity, reduced admission and modified hours.

The IMAS will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. On Friday and Saturday, the museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Thursdays, the first hour, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., will be reserved for immune compromised and older visitors without children, according to the news release.

“The IMAS staff has been working diligently on our reopening plan with measures in place to provide a safe and educational environment for visitors,” said IMAS President and Executive Director Ann Fortescue. “Engaging with our audiences online for the past few months has given staff rewarding opportunities to learn and develop their skills as museum professionals.”