Impact of President Biden's trip to Mexico

It's not just drugs, people from countries other than Mexico are also crossing the shared border between authorized ports, and they are doing it in larger numbers than ever before.

Erika Alfaro waited more than an hour and half for her son to cross from Reynosa to Hidalgo.

"So many kids are stuck waiting on the bridge to cross," Alfaro said. "My kid could not make it to school today."

Last week, President Biden recognized the strain border communities feel processing people entering legally and those trying to cross.

One political science professor says Biden has to make it clear to Mexico's president that they both have a role to play.

("If they don't come accompanied with actions behind them, and the allocation of resources, and the allocation of a vision and a strategy to resolve, and of course the cooperation that's required, it ends in just that - another visit," Political Science Professor at Rice University Tony Payan said.

Border patrol ran into migrants more than two million times in the last fiscal year, and now thousands of migrants continue to live on the streets in Reynosa and Matamoros.

A local service industry association says Mexico needs to step up.

Some experts see the summit in Mexico City as purely symbolic, but hope that behind doors leaders of both counties discuss ways to handle human and drug trafficking, as well as migration.