Increase in border crossings expected this summer

U.S. Border Patrol agents have encountered more than 333,000 migrants from 60 different countries since October 2021.

“Not only are we seeing an increase in the La Joya, McAllen area… but all along the RGV area - we have seen an increase of 22 percent overall,” U.S. Border Patrol agent Jesse Moreno said. “When we go into the summer months, we usually see in an increase in individuals. Of course with the increase of apprehensions there's going to be an increase of rescues."

Moreno said migrants are placed in a dangerous situation by transnational criminal organizations when crossing the river

The Texas Military Department is preparing for the summer influx in the hopes of stopping drug and human smugglers from entering into the U.S.

“What we are trying to do is send the message that we can be somewhere in force very quickly in order to deter a large migration response,” Col. Patrick Nolan - chief of staff for joint task force Operation Lone Star – said.

Guardsmen are using maritime patrol to send their message with boats to patrol areas where smugglers load migrants on rafts to get them across.

Watch the video above for the full story.