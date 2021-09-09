Increase of diabetes in children possibly linked to pandemic, experts say

Pediatricians are reporting an increase of children diagnosed with diabetes, and some experts say the coronavirus pandemic is causing it.

Doctors say diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes is typical due to genetics, but a virus can also trigger the disease.

Brownsville pediatrician Dr. Azim Zamir, says after 2020, he diagnosed more children between the ages of seven and 14 with Type 2 diabetes. Zamir says factors like staying home without exercising and stress can lead to the disease.