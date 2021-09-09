x

Increase of diabetes in children possibly linked to pandemic, experts say

1 day 19 hours 4 minutes ago Tuesday, September 07 2021 Sep 7, 2021 September 07, 2021 9:32 PM September 07, 2021 in News - Local
By: Stefany Rosales

Pediatricians are reporting an increase of children diagnosed with diabetes, and some experts say the coronavirus pandemic is causing it.

Doctors say diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes is typical due to genetics, but a virus can also trigger the disease.

Brownsville pediatrician Dr. Azim Zamir, says after 2020, he diagnosed more children between the ages of seven and 14 with Type 2 diabetes. Zamir says factors like staying home without exercising and stress can lead to the disease.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days