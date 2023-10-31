Investigation underway after locker room vandalized at Edcouch-Elsa Football Stadium

An investigation is underway after the locker room at the Edcouch-Elsa Football Stadium was vandalized Friday, according to the district.

Edcouch-Elsa ISD said someone broke trophies and cameras in the locker room after Friday’s football game against Mercedes High School.

The district also confirmed the vandalism occurred after people saw members from both teams get into a “scuffle.”

Jesse Garza, a spokesperson for Edcouch-Elsa ISD, says the district is working alongside Mercedes ISD to investigate.

“Some of the damaged items were trophies that our student athletes earned, cameras and other miscellaneous items,” Garza said.

In a statement to Channel 5 News, Mercedes ISD said "any and all violations of our athletic code of conduct will be handled in accordance with our established procedures.”

Edcouch-Elsa ISD says they can't provide details on the next steps until the investigation is completed.

