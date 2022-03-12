Iowa Wolves vs RGV Vipers
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers earn their fourth straight win 124-106 over the Iowa Wolves.
Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.
CORRECTION: Vipers won 124-106, not 126 as reported.
