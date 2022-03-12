x

Iowa Wolves vs RGV Vipers

4 hours 7 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, March 11 2022 Mar 11, 2022 March 11, 2022 10:11 PM March 11, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers earn their fourth straight win 124-106 over the Iowa Wolves.

Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.

CORRECTION: Vipers won 124-106, not 126 as reported.

