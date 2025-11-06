'It's not looking good:' Brownsville mom struggling to feed her children amid government shutdown

Every meal is measured and every portion is planned in Elyse Herrera's kitchen because the Brownsville family cannot afford to waste any food, the Brownsville mom said.

Herrera’s family is one of thousands across the Rio Grande Valley who are waiting for their Lone Star cards to reload. The ongoing government shutdown is preventing federal funds from being distributed to the 42 million Americans who rely on them to pay for groceries.

“It’s the fear of failing as a mom and them going without,” Herrera said. “They've never gone to sleep hungry."

Herrera is a single mother of four who works and goes to school. She said she uses SNAP benefits to help fill in the gaps and provide for all the people and pets in her care.

Now that SNAP benefits are on hold, she's facing some hard decisions.

“We're struggling just to put food on the table for basic meals,” Herrera said, adding that she’s worried about the upcoming holidays.

“I’m not even thinking presents. I’m thinking the necessities: light, rent and food. And it’s not looking good."

Herrera said she worries her children will notice the change — an emptier pantry, smaller portions, and her plate missing from the dinner table.

“If I go without, then I go without," Herrera said.

Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are finding ways to help out the community during the shutdown.

In Cameron County, the cities of Brownsville, San Benito and Harlingen are providing hot meals and food bag distributions for their residents.

In Hidalgo County, several churches and resource centers are open to the public and working to keep the community fed.

Herrera said she’s thankful for these efforts.

“I feel and I believe that God will provide, and there's always going to be a light at the end of the tunnel,” Herrera said. “Look for brighter days because it’s not going to always be as it is today."

A list of resources in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties is available below:

CAMERON COUNTY

BROWNSVILLE

The city of Brownsville provides hot meals to residents with IDs at the following locations:



- Brownsville Senior Center, located at 519 E. Madison St., Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Tony Gonzalez Park, located at 34 Tony Gonzalez Dr., Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Downtown Recreational Center, located 1338 E 8th St., Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- The city of Brownsville is also providing meals to students enrolled in the Parks and Recreation Department After School Program from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.



- Brownsville Good Neighbor Settlement House, located at 1254 E. Tyler Ave., provides lunch and dinner every Monday through Friday.

SAN BENITO

- The San Benito Food Pantry is at 195 West Adele St. and is open Wednesdays from 8 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. - noon.

LA FERIA

- Mercy Food Pantry, located at 118 7th St. Open Mondays from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

HARLINGEN



- St. Anthony's Food Distribution, located at 405 West Jackson Ave.

Residents must show ID

Open Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

- Queen of Peace

Located at 1509 New Combes Hwy.

Open every Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.



- The Salvation Army

Located at 201 E Monroe Ave

Open every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to noon



- Harlingen Neighborhood Pantry

Located at 801 E Harrison Ave.

Open every Wednesday from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

- Loves & Fishes

Located at 514 South E. St.

Open every Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

- Faith Pleases God Food Pantry

Located at 4501 W. Expressway 83

Open every Friday from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.



- Limitless Church

Located at 120 E. Madison Ave.

Open Tuesdays from noon to 1:30 p.m.





HIDALGO COUNTY

McALLEN

- The Salvation Army

Located at 1600 N. 23rd St.

Open Monday through Friday

- St Joseph the Worker office

Located at 2315 Ithaca St.

Open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.



PHARR

- Pharr Resource Center

Located at 724 N. Cage Blvd.

Residents must show ID

Open Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.



MISSION

- Mission Resource Center

Located at 115 S. Mayberry St.

Residents must show ID

Open Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.





WILLACY COUNTY

RAYMONDVILLE

- Loaves & Fishes

Located at 688 West Kimball St.

Open Monday - Friday from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.