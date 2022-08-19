Johnson lifts Stephen F. Austin past Niagara 89-80
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) - Cameron Johnson came off the bench to score 19 points to carry Stephen F. Austin to an 89-80 win over Niagara on Wednesday night.
Gavin Kensmil had 12 points and six rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (3-0). John Comeaux added 12 points and three steals. Kevon Harris had 11 points for the hosts.
Noah Waterman had 15 points for the Purple Eagles (0-3). Marcus Hammond added 14 points and four assists. James Towns had 14 points and four rebounds.
Stephen F. Austin takes on Drexel at home on Saturday. Niagara takes on Bryant at home on Monday.
