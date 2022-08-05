Juarez-Lincoln Huskies football preview
LA JOYA, Texas -- Juarez-Lincoln had a tough return to the football field last year going 0-10 overall.
It was their first year back after not having a season the year before because of COVID-19.
Most of their players had their first taste of high school football playing at the varsity level. That experience could be useful this year.
Click on the video above for more.
