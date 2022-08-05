Juarez-Lincoln Huskies football preview

LA JOYA, Texas -- Juarez-Lincoln had a tough return to the football field last year going 0-10 overall.

It was their first year back after not having a season the year before because of COVID-19.

Most of their players had their first taste of high school football playing at the varsity level. That experience could be useful this year.

