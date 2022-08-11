Jubilee Academies celebrates grand opening and partnership with Brownsville PD
Jubilee Academies out of Brownsville celebrated their grand opening Thursday.
The charter school also announced a new partnership with the Brownsville Police Department.
Jubilee will work with the department for the Handle with Care program.
This program will allow officers who have an encounter with a student that has experienced a traumatic event to send an email to the school about the incident.
