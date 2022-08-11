x

Jubilee Academies celebrates grand opening and partnership with Brownsville PD

2 hours 17 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, August 11 2022 Aug 11, 2022 August 11, 2022 8:22 PM August 11, 2022 in News

Jubilee Academies out of Brownsville celebrated their grand opening Thursday.

The charter school also announced a new partnership with the Brownsville Police Department. 

Jubilee will work with the department for the Handle with Care program.

This program will allow officers who have an encounter with a student that has experienced a traumatic event to send an email to the school about the incident. 

