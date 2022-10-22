Judge grants order to restore Peñitas library as polling location

A judge ruled Friday Hidalgo County must reinstate a polling location in the city of Peñitas, or cancel the November 2022 general election.

The order was granted Thursday, the same day the city of Peñitas filed a temporary restraining order

In response to the county removing the Peñitas Public Library as a polling location for the November 2022 election.

RELATED: City of Peñitas takes legal action against Hidalgo County over lack of polling location

Last week, the county said it didn’t receive a request to use the library as a polling location until after the deadline to submit the application had passed.

The judge’s order calls for the county to open the Peñitas Public Library polling location for the entire early voting period and General Election Day and post a notice of it online by Friday, Oct. 21.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Hidalgo County website still doesn’t list the Peñitas Public Library as a polling location.

A hearing has been set for Thursday, November 3.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24.