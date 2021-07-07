x

July 7, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for RGV extended until Friday

3:05 p.m.: The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Watch for the entire Valley until 7AM Friday.

9:00 a.m.: A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect for the entire Rio Grande Valley until Thursday afternoon. 

Your drive to work may be slower due to slick roads. 

Heavy rain in the forecast is still a possibility until the weekend. 

