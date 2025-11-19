Junior's Supermarket reacts to Thanksgiving grocery prices

A recent report by Wells Fargo shows the price of a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people is down about 3% this year.

According to the report, that figure depends on whether customers buy national name brands or generic store brands.

Wholesale turkey prices are up 40% from last year due to recent bird flu outbreaks, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics added that beef prices are also up 15% compared to last year.

Canned vegetables are 5% more expensive because of tariffs on steel and aluminum, but local grocery stores like Junior's Supermarket say they're not being affected.

“We have seen a decrease in prices overall,” Junior’s Supermarket Public Relations Director Elizabeth Chavez said. “With regards to the turkeys, turkeys are actually lower than they have been the last two, three years or so.”

The grocery store is offering discounts just like the major stores to help customers save some cash.

Some of the meal baskets offer fewer items and different products that make it more affordable.

Shoppers said they're seeing sticker shock at the cash register.

An economist breaks down the prices in the video below: