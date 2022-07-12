Junkyard fire in Donna, no homes threatened
A junkyard fire broke down Monday afternoon near 107 and La Blanca Road north of Donna.
Edinburg's fire chief says there are no homes threatened at the time.
Traffic on eastbound 107 is blocked off but westbound is open.
This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided once given.
