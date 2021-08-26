Jury Deliberating in 1995 Murder Trial
BROWNSVILLE – A jury is currently deliberating the fate of a man accused of two murders back in 1995.
Felix Rey Abundez, 37, was arrested a year ago for the murders of 25-year-old Dean Martinez and 19-year-old Adan Montes.
The case had gone cold since it happened back in November 1995.
It was reopened after Brownsville police launched a cold case unit to look back into about 40 unsolved cases.
A jury in the 138th district court is deciding the fate of Abundez 21 years after the alleged crime occurred.
Brownsville police are still looking into 14 other unsolved murder cases.