Jury Deliberating in 1995 Murder Trial

BROWNSVILLE – A jury is currently deliberating the fate of a man accused of two murders back in 1995.

Felix Rey Abundez, 37, was arrested a year ago for the murders of 25-year-old Dean Martinez and 19-year-old Adan Montes.

The case had gone cold since it happened back in November 1995.

It was reopened after Brownsville police launched a cold case unit to look back into about 40 unsolved cases.

A jury in the 138th district court is deciding the fate of Abundez 21 years after the alleged crime occurred.

Brownsville police are still looking into 14 other unsolved murder cases.