Jury selected in trial for man accused of killing Donna High School student in 2020

A jury is now seated in the Carlos Contreras murder trial.

Contreras, who was 17 at the time, is accused of killing 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah Castillo in January 2020.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at the time said Castillo's body was found near Donna Lake by a field worker along Valley View Road. It was revealed that Castillo suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators with the sheriff's office found tire tracks and .40 caliber bullet casings at the scene. Authorities at the time said Castillo and Contreras were arguing over money linked to criminal activity.

Contreras' trial is scheduled to begin on Monday.