Juvenile arrested, second suspect wanted in connection with vandalism of 32 solar lamps in Brownsville

Brownsville police say two people destroyed solar lamps at a walk and bike trail.

Both suspects were caught on surveillance video. One juvenile has since been arrested, and police are trying to identify the second suspect.

Juan Lopez pedals the Belden Trail near Elizabeth Street almost every day. He says the trail is a key part of his daily exercise routine.

"I use it for cardio, walking and to ride on the bike," Lopez said.

During his ride Wednesday morning, he noticed the damage.

"I saw when they were putting them in about a month ago, and I saw that some we're lying on the ground, moved and pulled out of the ground," Lopez said.

Brownsville city crews installed 105 of the solar lamps in October. Thirty-two lamps were vandalized over the weekend.

"This was one of our first movements in installing solar lights on our trails, so we can bring that safety and comfort to our trail goers," Brownsville Parks and Recreation Director Sean De Palma said.

The city says that someone was able to use enough force to remove the lights from the ground. They say that some of the solar lamps are damaged beyond repair and that they lost around $20,000 in damages.

"We suspect there's going to be a little bit more as we go through each and every unit to make sure that they work completely, properly, but also they can be remounted properly," De Palma said.

According to a case report obtained by Channel 5 News, two males were captured on surveillance video pushing the lamps over.

Brownsville police say one juvenile has since been arrested and they are working to identify the second suspect.

"We're not going to be discouraged by this. We're going to recover and continue to grow the trails and improve them for all of our citizens in Brownsville," De Palma said.

De Palma says there are around six lamps that would currently need to be replaced. They're checking the others to see if they can be salvaged.

For regular trail users like Lopez, the loss of lighting is a concern.

"They don't know what they're doing, whether it's right or wrong, but it's harmful because at night they look well-lit, but once destroyed, they're useless," Lopez said.

Lopez is hoping the city can restore the lights, so everyone can feel safe using the trail again.

Watch the video above for the full story.