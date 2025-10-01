KRGV names Angie Martinez as news director for Channel 5 News

KRGV News Director Angie Martinez.

WESLACO — Angie Martinez, a Rio Grande Valley native, has been named News Director for KRGV, the station announced on Monday.

Martinez has worked at KRGV since 2010; she was promoted to News Director after serving as the Assistant News Director for two years.

“I am excited for Angie to lead the Channel 5 newsroom. She has a real passion for news and understands the important role Channel 5 News plays in our community. ” said John Kittleman, KRGV’s General Manager.

Martinez will oversee news content for the station’s broadcast and digital platforms.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead the Valley’s News Channel. The RGV is home and I’m excited to continue to serve my community.” said Martinez.

As Assistant News Director, Martinez’s leadership has been instrumental in numerous news specials, including the annual hurricane special and the launch of KRGV’s first Vaqueros Game Day program.

Channel 5 News is the most watched news station in the RGV.