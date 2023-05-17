x

KRGVCares launches Laguna Heights Tornado Relief Fund

Tuesday, May 16 2023

KRGV is partnering with the Point Isabel Independent School District to help the victims of the Saturday, May 13 Laguna Heights tornado.

All donations will be collected by KRGVCares, a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Therefore, your donation is 100% tax-deductible.

