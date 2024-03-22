La Entrevista: Beneficios de estar acreditado con el Buró de Mejores Negocios
Hilda Martínez, representante del Buró de Mejores Negocios (BBB) visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para hablar sobre los beneficios de estar acreditado.
Dirección de la oficina: 609 S International Blvd Ste. A, Weslaco, TX 78596.
Número de teléfono para mayor información: 956-969-1804.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
