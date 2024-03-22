x

La Entrevista: Beneficios de estar acreditado con el Buró de Mejores Negocios

3 hours 53 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, March 22 2024 Mar 22, 2024 March 22, 2024 1:57 PM March 22, 2024 in Noticias RGV
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Hilda Martínez, representante del Buró de Mejores Negocios (BBB) visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para hablar sobre los beneficios de estar acreditado. 

Dirección de la oficina: 609 S International Blvd Ste. A, Weslaco, TX 78596.

Número de teléfono para mayor información: 956-969-1804.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days