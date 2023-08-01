x

La Entrevista: Brownsville Community Foundation busca abordar las necesidades de la comunidad

August 01, 2023

En La Entrevista, la directora ejecutiva del equipo del Brownsville Community Foundation, la Dra. Diane Milliken Garza comparte la misión de la organización sin fines de lucro, cuyo enfoque es abordar las necesidades de la comunidad.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

