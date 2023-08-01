La Entrevista: Brownsville Community Foundation busca abordar las necesidades de la comunidad
En La Entrevista, la directora ejecutiva del equipo del Brownsville Community Foundation, la Dra. Diane Milliken Garza comparte la misión de la organización sin fines de lucro, cuyo enfoque es abordar las necesidades de la comunidad.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Channel 5 News, HEB partner up to provide school supplies to Valley...
-
Willy the goat found after missing for two weeks
-
New brush incinerator expected to help clean up storm debris
-
Cameron County woman charged with animal cruelty
-
Cameron County man arrested after allegedly attacking girlfriend with knife
Sports Video
-
Border Wars Tonight at the Payne Arena
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland