La Entrevista: Comunidad del Valle se alista para el festival MXLAN
Daniela Plata, directora de Relaciones Internacionales, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al festival MXLAN el cual comienza este viernes 3 de mayo.
MXLAN es el festival de arte y música que celebra la cultura joven latina.
Los asistentes experimentarán muralistas en vivo, el innovador escenario musical, un mercado artesanal, festivales culinarios, concursos y más.
Para más información del festival, puede hacer clic aquí.
Lugar del evento: 700 Convention Center BLVD, McAllen.
Número de contacto: (956) 681-3800
Vea la entrevista completa en la segunda parte del video.
More News
News Video
-
San Juan police: Vehicle repossession ends with suspect running over victim's legs
-
MXLAN art and music festival taking place at McAllen Convention Center
-
Jury selection set for for former Progreso mayor accused in drug trafficking...
-
Made in the 956: Gonzalez tile
-
Smart Living: Breaking gender stereotypes at a young age
Sports Video
-
Lobos Baseball three-peat District 32-5A title
-
Baseball Blows Out SFA to Earn Series Victory
-
McAllen golf course to host local golf qualifier
-
Brownsville Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomelli signs to TLU Volleyball & receives TNP Foundation...
-
Lady Lobos win first district title in program history