La Entrevista: Comunidad del Valle se alista para el festival MXLAN

4 hours 8 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, April 30 2024 Apr 30, 2024 April 30, 2024 3:36 PM April 30, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Daniela Plata, directora de Relaciones Internacionales, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al festival MXLAN el cual comienza este viernes 3 de mayo. 

MXLAN es el festival de arte y música que celebra la cultura joven latina.

Los asistentes experimentarán muralistas en vivo, el innovador escenario musical, un mercado artesanal, festivales culinarios, concursos y más. 

Para más información del festival, puede hacer clic aquí

Lugar del evento: 700 Convention Center BLVD, McAllen. 

Número de contacto: (956) 681-3800 

Vea la entrevista completa en la segunda parte del video. 

