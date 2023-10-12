La Entrevista: ¡Conozcan a la mascota de la semana, Chayanne!
En La Entrevista, Maribel Orellana, del Weslaco Animal Care Services nos presenta a la mascota de la semana, Chayanne, quien busca un hogar permanente.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
