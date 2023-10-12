x

La Entrevista: ¡Conozcan a la mascota de la semana, Chayanne!

By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Entrevista, Maribel Orellana, del Weslaco Animal Care Services nos presenta a la mascota de la semana, Chayanne, quien busca un hogar permanente.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

