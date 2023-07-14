La Entrevista: Harlingen Community Theatre anuncia sus últimas funciones de La Sirenita
En La Entrevista, Natalie Olivarez e Ian Montalvo nos visita desde el Harlingen community theater para hablarnos acerca de su obra que se va a exponer este fin de semana en el centro comunitario de Harlingen.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
