La Entrevista: Harlingen Community Theatre anuncia sus últimas funciones de La Sirenita

3 hours 7 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, July 14 2023 Jul 14, 2023 July 14, 2023 4:10 PM July 14, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Natalie Olivarez e Ian Montalvo nos visita desde el Harlingen community theater para hablarnos acerca de su obra que se va a exponer este fin de semana en el centro comunitario de Harlingen. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

