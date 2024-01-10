La Entrevista: McAllen realiza maratón para la comunidad del Valle
Carina Jimenez inivta a la comunidad del Valle a participar en la carrera y evento 'McAllen Marathon' el cual se llevara a cabo el 20 de enero.
Vea la segunda parte de la entrevista:
Para más información, visite la página del McAllen Marathon.
