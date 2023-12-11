x

La Entrevista: Perfumería en Hidalgo presenta las promociones de temporada

Monday, December 11 2023
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Mia Torres, portavoz de Caribbean DutyFree ubicado en Hidalgo, presenta las promociones de temporada y descuentos en sus perfumes, bolsos, lentes y demás accesorios de temporada. 

Número de contacto: 956 - 2938728.

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

