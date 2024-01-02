x

La Entrevista: Presentaciones de hipnotismo en McAllen

By: Esmeralda Medellin

John Milton visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para hablar de hipnotismo y sus presentaciones durante el mes de enero en McAllen. El día 5 de enero se promulgó como el día de John Milton en el condado Hidalgo.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

