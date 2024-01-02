La Entrevista: Presentaciones de hipnotismo en McAllen
John Milton visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para hablar de hipnotismo y sus presentaciones durante el mes de enero en McAllen. El día 5 de enero se promulgó como el día de John Milton en el condado Hidalgo.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Mission truck driver killed in 'freak accident'
-
Man charged following officer-involved crash in San Benito
-
Investigation underway after body found inside vehicle at Walmart parking lot in...
-
Brownsville residents react to celebratory gunfire arrests
-
Woman struck by celebratory gunfire in Edinburg