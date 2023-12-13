La Entrevista: Stunnin' Creations presenta decoraciones maravillosas
En La Entrevista, Jesse García, de Stunnin' Creations presenta algunas de las maravillosas decoraciones que ofrecen para eventos y fiestas en todo el Valle.
Si desea más información, visite la página de Instagram de Stunnin' Creations.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
