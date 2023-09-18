x

La Entrevista: The Green House ofrece gran variedad de plantas

September 18, 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Isaac Vega, propietario de The Green House en Brownsville, nos habla acerca de su negocio y la gran variedad de plantas que puede encontrar y como cuidar de cada una de ellas.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

