La Entrevista: Wing Stop ofrece platillos para la temporada deportiva

4 hours 16 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, February 09 2024 Feb 9, 2024 February 09, 2024 4:43 PM February 09, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Se aproxima la temporada deportiva, por lo que en La Entrevista, Matthew Kern y Daniel González, de Wing Stop muestran algunos de los platillos que ofrecen, los cuales crecen en popularidad durante el Super Bowl.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

