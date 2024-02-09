La Entrevista: Wing Stop ofrece platillos para la temporada deportiva
Se aproxima la temporada deportiva, por lo que en La Entrevista, Matthew Kern y Daniel González, de Wing Stop muestran algunos de los platillos que ofrecen, los cuales crecen en popularidad durante el Super Bowl.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
