La Esperanza Park in Brownsville undergoing renovations
La Esperanza Park in Brownsville is getting a makeover.
Cameron County is improving the walking trail, putting in a butterfly garden and a brand-new splash pad.
The community center is also getting a new roof and floors, but in the meantime the park is closed.
"I know this summer is going to be a little tough, because we're going to have to be closed for a while. I know our summer program for kids here in the area, we're going to be missing out on that because of the construction, but it's going to be all worth at the end," Cameron County Commissioner Precinct 2 Joey Lopez said.
The park should be open by the end of the year, but the splash pad won't be ready until March 2025.
The total price tag is estimated at $1.6 million.
More News
News Video
-
City of Roma working to renovate plaza into food truck park
-
Los Fresnos project underway to create space for homes, businesses
-
DPS: Driver in deadly multi-vehicle crash in Edinburg arrested, charged
-
Donna family working to rebuild after fire destroys home
-
Valley veteran organizations offer support after McAllen marine dies at Camp Pendleton
Sports Video
-
Lobos Baseball three-peat District 32-5A title
-
Baseball Blows Out SFA to Earn Series Victory
-
McAllen golf course to host local golf qualifier
-
Brownsville Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomelli signs to TLU Volleyball & receives TNP Foundation...
-
Lady Lobos win first district title in program history