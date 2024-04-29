La Esperanza Park in Brownsville undergoing renovations

La Esperanza Park in Brownsville is getting a makeover.

Cameron County is improving the walking trail, putting in a butterfly garden and a brand-new splash pad.

The community center is also getting a new roof and floors, but in the meantime the park is closed.

"I know this summer is going to be a little tough, because we're going to have to be closed for a while. I know our summer program for kids here in the area, we're going to be missing out on that because of the construction, but it's going to be all worth at the end," Cameron County Commissioner Precinct 2 Joey Lopez said.

The park should be open by the end of the year, but the splash pad won't be ready until March 2025.

The total price tag is estimated at $1.6 million.