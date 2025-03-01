La Feria basketball season comes to heartbreaking end in regional final

The La Feria Lions fell to the Austin LBJ Jaguars on Friday night in the regional final.

La Feria struggled to start out the night, falling behind 10-2 in the early going as the Jaguars seemed poised for a big win.

However, it didn't take long for the Lions to bounce back, cutting the lead to just two by halftime and ultimately taking a six-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The final period started out all Lions as their lead ballooned to 39-30, but the Jaguars refused to go down without a fight. Austin LBJ went on a 9-1 run to close the gap and cut the deficit to just one point with time running down.

La Feria nearly got the stop they needed on defense late, but the Jaguars Marquis Marie drew a foul with eight seconds left and knocked down a pair of clutch free throws to give his team the lead.

The Lions had one final chance to win it at the buzzer as Noah Rosales launched a three from the wing, but the shot missed off the front rim and the Lions season came to an end.

"I'm proud of them regardless right now," La Feria head coach Erik Villagomez said after the game of all the team's success this season. "Just as proud."

Evan Lopez (14 points) and Austin Vaughan (10 points) led the way for the Lions offensively in the loss.

Austin LBJ advances to the state semifinal as they'll face off against the Washington Eagles next week.