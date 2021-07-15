La Feria Elementary School Experiencing Power Outage

LA FERIA – Noemi Dominguez Elementary School in La Feria is currently experiencing a power outage this Monday morning.

School officials said classes are still continuing on their normal schedule. Pick up at the end of the day will remain at Noemi Dominguez Elementary.

Students are being transferred to other schools for instruction during the day.

All 6th-grade students will be housed at Sam Houston Elementary.

The following 5th-grade classes will be at David Sanchez Elementary: Baker, Vasquez, Loya, Robledo, Juarez and Rodriguez.

The following 5th-grade classes will be at C.E. Vail Elementary: Pena, Rios, Avila, Hinojosa, Garcia and Villa. Vanessa Perez' class will be at Sam Houston Elementary.